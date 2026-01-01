News to Know for Jan. 1, 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and we’ve officially made it to the new year. Whether you’re planning on easing back into your routine or jumping headfirst into 2026, Meteorologist Ally Blake says you'll definitely still want to have a jacket on hand.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

From Walmart to Walgreens: Store hours for New Year’s Day 2026: Most banks, government offices and post offices close for New Year’s Day 2026, while major retailers and grocery chains stay open with limited hours.

Most banks, government offices and post offices close for New Year’s Day 2026, while major retailers and grocery chains stay open with limited hours. Trump issues first vetoes of second term, targeting bills backed by GOP allies: Trump vetoes bipartisan Colorado water and Florida tribal land bills, prompting GOP ally Boebert to suggest political payback. WFTS

'Noon Year's Eve' brings family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration: A special New Year's Eve celebration designed for families brought daytime festivities to Tampa's Armature Works. Reporter Jada Williams went to the event to speak with some of the attendees.

A special New Year's Eve celebration designed for families brought daytime festivities to Tampa's Armature Works. Reporter Jada Williams went to the event to speak with some of the attendees. Mike Evans says he'll think about his future 'when the time is right': Mike Evans is the greatest offensive player in Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ history. Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger breaks down what he's said so far about his next season.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Cold and dry start to the day. Meteorologist Ally Blake says some of us are waking up to Frost and Freeze Alerts to kick off the new year.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Thursday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury found that more families are being priced out of buying a home. A new report found 75% of homes on the market nationwide are unaffordable based on the typical family's income.

Susan Solves It: Tips when buying and selling homes

Daly Discoveries

The Book Rescuers in Largo features 3 miles of reading and a mission to help the community. Open seven days a week, reporter Sean Daly checked out the epic used bookstore that keeps most prices between $1-$3.

The Book Rescuers in Largo features 3 miles of reading and a mission to help the community

Things to do this Thursday, Jan. 1

Raise a toast to the new year by running, walking or sipping a cold beer at the Cheers to New Year’s 5K in Tampa.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 6901 S Macdill Ave, Tampa Cost: $45

Savor a festive start to the year with mimosas and delicious bites at the New Year’s Brunch at 1983.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: 2616 S MacDill Ave, Tampa Cost: Food and drink prices vary

Set off on a playful pirate-themed scavenger hunt through downtown Tampa, solving clues and exploring landmarks like the Henry B. Plant Museum, Tampa Theatre and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 pm. Where: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa Cost: $12.99 per player



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.