'Noon Year's Eve' brings family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration

TAMPA, Fla. — A special New Year's Eve celebration designed for families brought daytime festivities to Tampa's Armature Works.

'Noon Year's Eve' allowed children to experience the excitement of the holiday without staying up past bedtime.

The event featured face painting, bounce houses, rock climbing walls, and even daytime fireworks at noon, giving kids their own version of the traditional midnight celebration.

"The main thought process and goal for this event is just to offer something for the kids during the day, because nighttime New Year's Eve is always that nighttime event," said Connor Marks, director of public events. "We just like to defer and have that kids' activation for them, so they still get to experience daytime fireworks and then just some more little fun themes for them to have out here as well."

Many families discovered the event through social media platforms like Facebook and Eventbrite. For most attendees, this was their first time participating in the daytime celebration.

"It's amazing that we're putting families first and providing activities that are safe and fun for families to enjoy," said Rebecca Hoch, who attended with 7-year-old Sophie.

The children were enthusiastic about various activities throughout the day. Seven-year-old Sophie was most excited about "getting ice cream and stuff," while 9-year-old Elijah and his younger siblings Noah, 6, and Landen, 6, were thrilled by the colorful fireworks display.

WFTS

"When it started popping really loud and it was all colorful and cool," Elijah said about his favorite part of the fireworks.

Four-year-old Isaiah also cited the fireworks as the most exciting part of his day, though he was equally eager to see the camels and pet the goats available at the event.

While some children planned to attempt staying awake for the traditional midnight celebration, others were content with their daytime festivities. The event provided a perfect solution for families wanting to include young children in New Year's Eve traditions.

The evening celebration is set to feature headliner Sofi Tukker, various dancers and DJs, with the main fireworks display scheduled for midnight. Organizers expected around 4,000 to 4,500 people for the nighttime event.

Despite cold weather forecasts, organizers remained optimistic about the evening celebration, advising guests to "wear their puffiest jackets and stay the warmest they can be."



Share Your Story with Jada



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

Contact Jada Williams First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.