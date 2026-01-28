Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News to Know for Jan. 28, 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and even though Meteorologist Greg Dee says the cold temps will continue into next week, Tampa Bay is still heating up for an eventful weekend. With the pirates coming to town on Saturday and the historic Stadium Series outdoor hockey game on Sunday, there's plenty of reasons to get outside and brace the chill this weekend.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Sunny and chilly weather continues today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we're waking up to another cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Jan 28, 2026

Susan Solves It

Lawmakers are reviving a proposal to make cancelling subscriptions as simple as signing up, adding protections like consent before charges, and banning automatic enrollments. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing all your subscriptions regularly and cancelling those you no longer use to avoid wasting money.

Susan Solves It: Click To Cancel

Things to Do this Wednesday, Jan. 28

  • Connect with local leaders and be inspired by conversations at the Leadership Luncheon.
    • When: 11:30 a.m.
    • Where: 5107 N 22nd St, Tampa
    • Cost: $35
  • Watch Bella, Edward, and Jacob’s love triangle unfold under the stars at the Movie on the Lawn showing of Twilight Saga: New Moon.
    • When: 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: 910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Sing along and soak in the raw energy of Matt Pryor performing live on stage.
    • When: 8 p.m.
    • Where: 810 E Skagway Ave, Tampa
    • Cost: $81

