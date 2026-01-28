News to Know for Jan. 28, 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and even though Meteorologist Greg Dee says the cold temps will continue into next week, Tampa Bay is still heating up for an eventful weekend. With the pirates coming to town on Saturday and the historic Stadium Series outdoor hockey game on Sunday, there's plenty of reasons to get outside and brace the chill this weekend.

News to Know

Cold snap could leave Florida drivers stranded and homes at risk, AAA warns: Local mechanics are already feeling the impact. Denton Stewart, owner of Wheel Deal Largo, told Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez that colder weather keeps his shop busy.



How to access free and low-cost therapy in the Tampa Bay area: Reporter Keely McCormick spoke with locals who said therapy services are just too expensive and their insurance does not cover them.



Today's Weather Outlook

Sunny and chilly weather continues today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we're waking up to another cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Jan 28, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Lawmakers are reviving a proposal to make cancelling subscriptions as simple as signing up, adding protections like consent before charges, and banning automatic enrollments. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing all your subscriptions regularly and cancelling those you no longer use to avoid wasting money.

Susan Solves It: Click To Cancel

Things to Do this Wednesday, Jan. 28

Connect with local leaders and be inspired by conversations at the Leadership Luncheon.

When: 11:30 a.m. Where: 5107 N 22nd St, Tampa Cost: $35

Watch Bella, Edward, and Jacob’s love triangle unfold under the stars at the Movie on the Lawn showing of Twilight Saga: New Moon .

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

. Sing along and soak in the raw energy of Matt Pryor performing live on stage.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 810 E Skagway Ave, Tampa Cost: $81



