How to access free and low-cost therapy in the Tampa Bay area

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — We know therapy can be costly, that is why our Tampa Bay 28 crew wants to connect you with free mental health resources across our region.

One issue our reporters are following through on is access to therapy services. We have heard from countless people who told us it is just too expensive and their insurance does not cover it.

Tenetia Hicks, a St. Pete resident, began searching for a therapist. She said, “It is very expensive. I could not afford it. It was like 150 dollars a session, even with insurance.”

Hicks said she started noticing changes in her mood and knew it was time to seek help. While she was searching for a therapist, she said the cost became a dealbreaker.

“Even when I was working before, I couldn’t afford it. I couldn’t afford it, so when I googled pro bono. I need help pro bono,” Hicks said.

Her search led her to Ellie Mental Health. The clinic offers free therapy by pairing clients with student interns working to complete their clinical hours.

Becky Solomon is one of those student interns in the program.

Solomon said, “I see families. I see couples. I see individuals from all walks of life.”

She said the interns are supervised by the clinical director. They provide free help while racking up clinical hours.

Click here to connect with the free service at Ellie Mental Health.

We know finding a therapist can be complicated; that is why we looked into other resources. Some therapists will offer pricing on a sliding scale based on what you can afford.

We also found that Open Path Collective can help connect people with low-cost therapists.

You can always call 211 to get help connecting with resources.



From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day.

