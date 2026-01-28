Cold snap could leave Florida drivers stranded and homes at risk, AAA warns

TAMPA, Fla. — The cold snap hitting the Tampa Bay area isn’t just uncomfortable — it could leave drivers stranded and homeowners dealing with costly damage.

With overnight temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s across parts of Florida, AAA is urging residents to prepare both their vehicles and their homes before the cold causes bigger problems.

"We're not used to this around here in Florida," Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson, said. "We don't get it very often, thankfully, but these extreme temperatures can really take a toll on your vehicle, especially on your vehicle's battery."

AAA Expects Spike in Dead Battery Calls

Cold weather reduces a car battery’s ability to hold a charge — and even brief freezes can push older batteries over the edge. AAA said past cold snaps have led to a surge in roadside assistance calls, particularly for dead batteries and low tire pressure.

Local mechanics are already feeling the impact. Denton Stewart, owner of Wheel Deal Largo, said colder weather keeps his shop busy.

“The cold weather sucks the power from the battery,” Stewart said. “The heat charges it up, but the cold drains it.”

Stewart said he’s replaced about 20 car batteries just this month, often due to corrosion and cold-related failure.

How to Protect Your Car in Cold Weather

AAA recommends drivers take a few simple steps to avoid being stranded:



Have your battery tested if it’s more than three years old

Listen for slow engine cranking, a warning sign of battery trouble

Start your car daily and let it run to help maintain the battery

Cold weather can also make tires brittle, increasing the risk of cracking or air loss.

"If you see cracks in the side of the tire, you know it's dry rot because the cold weather sometimes do that," Stewart said.

Homes Also at Risk During the Freeze

Cars aren’t the only concern. Plumbing experts warn that frozen pipes can burst without warning, especially during multiple nights of freezing temperatures.

“Make sure your cabinet doors under kitchen and bathroom sinks are left open,” said Heather Mershon, owner of GOAT Plumbing Company. “You want warm air to circulate around those pipes.”

Mershon also recommends leaving faucets on a slow drip to keep water moving and detaching garden hoses from outdoor spigots.

“If people don’t heed the warnings, they’re going to end up with frozen pipes,” she said. “When they start to thaw, the pipes can break — and then you have a water catastrophe on your hands.”



