Tampa’s NHL Stadium Series embraces pirate theme at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — Pirates are taking over the ice in Tampa for the 2026 NHL Stadium Series.

The NHL unveiled its field design for the Feb. 1 outdoor matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium, inspired by Tampa’s rich pirate history and the Gasparilla Pirate Fest. The rink will sit atop a massive treasure map, with hockey-themed landmarks and nods to the city’s swashbuckling culture.

Sections of the field will be transformed into “Boston Harbor” and “Tampa Bay,” featuring names like Bear’s Den, Lightning Lagoon, Thunderbug Cove and Vinik’s Voyage. The setup will also include shipwreck remains, sea creatures and Gasparilla parade floats.

In what the league calls its "most complex outdoor game yet," the NHL has constructed a regulation-size rink inside a steel-framed, air-conditioned structure to handle Florida’s warm weather. The system will be removed before the teams hit the ice for their prime time battle.