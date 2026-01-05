News to Know for Jan. 5

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we're kicking off the first full week of 2026 with a return to warm weather. After a week of chilly weather and a rainy weekend, Meteorologist Greg Dee says afternoon sunshine is finally making a return. So if your New Year's resolution was to get outside more, today's the perfect day to start.

News to Know

Tampa Bay continues to celebrate and protest the U.S. capture of Maduro: Locals tell reporter Annette Gutierrez that for many in Tampa Bay's Venezuelan community, years of oppression under Maduro's regime have led to this moment of cautious optimism.

Tampa Bay continues to celebrate and protest the U.S. capture of Maduro: Locals tell reporter Annette Gutierrez that for many in Tampa Bay's Venezuelan community, years of oppression under Maduro's regime have led to this moment of cautious optimism. Maduro is set to make his first appearance in a US courtroom on drug trafficking charges: Maduro and his wife are expected to appear at noon before a judge for a brief, but required, legal proceeding that will likely kick off a prolonged legal fight over whether he can be put on trial in the U.S.

Propane explosion sends one person to burn center: HCFR: Fire crews responded to the 6100 block of Piedmont Drive just before 5 p.m. and found smoke coming from a pull-behind camper.

HCFR Propane explosion sends one person to burn center: Fire crews responded to the 6100 block of Piedmont Drive just before 5 p.m. and found smoke coming from a pull-behind camper. Stageworks Theatre scales to new heights in 2026 with new show: Actors Logan Mays and Luis Rivera tell reporter Robert Boyd they have always enjoyed climbing as a hobby, but never realized they could use those skills theatrically until they read the script.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a foggy morning with temperatures in the 50s. Sunny skies will make a return this afternoon to break up the fog, and temperatures will sit in the mid-70s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Jan 5 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Bolts end road trip with seven-game win streak

Tampa Bay took control of Saturday's game early, with three goals in the first six minutes, and secured a 7-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on the road.

The game was memorable on multiple fronts, with Darren Raddysh scoring a hat-trick, Nikita Kucherov registering a season-high five points and the Bolts securing their seventh consecutive win.

On top of all of that, Tampa Bay has now claimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference for the time being.

The Bolts will look to continue their win streak at home when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Tuesday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Monday

Test your music knowledge in a game of Jukebox Bingo.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W. Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Dinner reservation required

Go to a showing of the new movie "Song Sung Blue" at the Tampa Theatre.

When: Multiple showtimes available Where: 711 N. Franklin St, Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $9

Check out the new USF Graphicstudio exhibition titled "Impressions: 35 years of Women in Print."

When: 10 a.m. Where: 3702 Spectrum Blvd., Tampa Cost: Free



