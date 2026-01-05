Day 2: Tampa Bay continues to celebrate and protest the U.S. capture of Maduro

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay community is experiencing a mix of celebration and uncertainty following the overnight Friday capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces.

Dozens of Venezuelans gathered in Tampa on Sunday, waving their flags in celebration at the intersection of Columbus and Dale Mabry. People lined the streets as community members expressed feelings of hope and freedom for their country's future.

"We are not pro-war, we are not pro-invasion, we are pro-help right now," said Monica Ponce, a Venezuelan resident.

Ponce, who was born in Venezuela, described the transformation of her homeland over the years.

"I grew up in a country that was beautiful and abundant with a diversity of people, and it became some place where people were like sick and hungry and angry," Ponce said.

For many in Tampa Bay's Venezuelan community, years of oppression under Maduro's regime have led to this moment of cautious optimism. Despite uncertainty about what comes next, they are holding onto hope for change in their country.

"This is not about Democrats, this is not about Republicans, this is about freeing the people that have been asking for help. If you were drowning and somebody came to save you, you wouldn't be questioning their political party. You would just be grateful for a life vest, so that's how we feel," Ponce said.

Ponce welcomed American involvement, drawing parallels to other international situations.

"We saw what happened in Afghanistan when they took the government out, when they took the Americans out, and the Taliban returned. This is something that could happen in Venezuela, so we need their help right now for the transition," Ponce said.

But it wasn't just Venezuelans feeling hopeful, other Tampa Bay Latinos also showed their support.

Jorge Astorquiza, a Cuban resident, went to the gathering, noting similarities between the situations in Venezuela and Cuba.

"They are suffering the same situation that we have in Cuba," Astorquiza said.

Roberto Pizano, who said he was a former political prisoner in Cuba, spoke in Spanish about the significance of the moment for multiple Latin American countries.

"La libertad en este momento ya está de parte de nosotros. Vamos a ser libre a los venezolanos, los cubanos y los Nicaragua," Pizano said, which translates to: "The freedom in this moment is part of all us. Let's have all the Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans be free."

However, across Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, a different perspective emerged as protesters gathered to voice their opposition to U.S. involvement in Venezuela.

The Pinellas County chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America organized a demonstration questioning America's role in the situation.

"We do not believe that capturing Maduro is going to like, help the lives of the people in Venezuela," said Daniel Meininger, a member of Pinellas Democratic Socialists of America.

Rev. Ben Atherton-Zeman, a minister at the Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Pete, expressed mixed feelings about the developments.

"I think that Maduro being gone is a good thing. I don't think we needed to do it this way," Atherton-Zeman said.

He emphasized concerns about democratic processes and presidential authority.

"I think we need to follow our own democratic process. If we're going to criticize someone else for being a dictator, our president can't act like one," Atherton-Zeman said.

Some protesters suggested the Trump administration was motivated by resources rather than humanitarian concerns.

"It's unjust to bomb a whole other country just for oil," said Natalia Cuervo, a member of Pinellas Democratic Socialists of America.

While foreign developments continue to unfold, the future remains uncertain.



