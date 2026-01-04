Propane explosion sends one person to burn center: HCFR

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A propane explosion in a camper sent one person to a burn center on Sunday, Hernando County Fire Rescue said.

Fire crews responded to the 6100 block of Piedmont Drive just before 5 p.m. and found smoke coming from a pull-behind camper. The fire had already been extinguished before they arrived.

One person suffered burn injuries.

HCFR

Paramedics treated the person at the scene before transporting them to a burn center in stable condition.

Officials said the fire was accidental.

No emergency responders were injured.