Propane explosion sends one person to burn center: HCFR

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A propane explosion in a camper sent one person to a burn center on Sunday, Hernando County Fire Rescue said.
Fire crews responded to the 6100 block of Piedmont Drive just before 5 p.m. and found smoke coming from a pull-behind camper. The fire had already been extinguished before they arrived.
One person suffered burn injuries.
Paramedics treated the person at the scene before transporting them to a burn center in stable condition.
Officials said the fire was accidental.
No emergency responders were injured.
