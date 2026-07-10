News to Know for July 10

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and we're gearing up for another busy, and hot, weekend in the Tampa Bay area. Looking for some last-minute plans? There's no shortage of things to do this weekend, and if I were you, I'd find an indoor event to escape the heat.

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News to Know

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Pinellas County: PCSO: One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).



One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). Byron Donalds remains GOP frontrunner, but challengers see openings: Byron Donalds remains the Republican frontrunner for Florida governor, but his rivals are trying to make the final stretch of the primary far less comfortable.

OneBlood

Search continues for very rare blood donors to help save Miami teen's life: A Florida teenager is battling an aggressive form of sickle cell disease and urgently needs rare blood donations.



A Florida teenager is battling an aggressive form of sickle cell disease and urgently needs rare blood donations. Dunedin takes first step toward possible fire assessment as property tax debate looms: As Florida voters prepare to decide the future of property taxes this November, Dunedin is already looking at what could come next.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Another day of highs challenging records. Meteorologist Jason Adams says another Heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Jason Adams:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Friday, July 10, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Friday, July 10