1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Pinellas County: PCSO

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).
PCSO said deputies are investigating a report of an adult subject shot.
All parties are known to each other and there is no threat to the public, per PCSO.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
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