1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Pinellas County: PCSO

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

PCSO said deputies are investigating a report of an adult subject shot.

All parties are known to each other and there is no threat to the public, per PCSO.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.