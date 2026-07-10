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1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Pinellas County: PCSO

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Pinellas County Sheriff&#39;s Office
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
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PINELLAS CO., Fla. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

PCSO said deputies are investigating a report of an adult subject shot.

All parties are known to each other and there is no threat to the public, per PCSO.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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