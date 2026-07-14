News to Know for July 14

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and we've just about made it halfway through July. This month's going by fast, and while the July heat may feel unbearable at times and scheduling around the rain can be difficult, take this as your sign to slow down today and enjoy it.

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News to Know

Florida prisoner, 74, set to be oldest inmate executed in state's modern history: Dennis Sochor, who has been on death row since the 1980s, would become the oldest inmate Florida has executed in history — at least for now.

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $637 million: Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $637 million after no winner is announced in Friday's drawing. Wilfredo Lee/AP FILE - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried speaks during an interview, April 21, 2022, at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Florida Democrats say 2026 momentum can break GOP supermajorities: After decisive statewide losses in 2022 and 2024, Democratic leaders on Monday outlined a path they say could break Republican supermajorities in the Florida Legislature and begin moving the state’s politics back toward the middle.



After decisive statewide losses in 2022 and 2024, Democratic leaders on Monday outlined a path they say could break Republican supermajorities in the Florida Legislature and begin moving the state’s politics back toward the middle. Tampa Bay locals speak out about Cuba's worsening blackouts, food shortages, and water crisis: A Zephyrhills woman says her brother went 48 hours without electricity as millions in Cuba struggle without power, food, and clean water.

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Today's Weather Outlook

A few more scattered storms return. Meteorologist Greg Dee says with onshore winds, a shower is possible at any time today.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

July 14, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report found hybrid vehicle sales jumped more than 40% as drivers look for ways to reduce fuel costs without fully switching to electric vehicles. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises comparing long-term ownership costs, such as insurance, maintenance, and fuel savings, before choosing your next vehicle.

Susan Solves It: Hybrid Sales Surge

Things to Do this Tuesday, July 14