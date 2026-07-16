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News to Know for July 16

News to Know for July 16, 2026
WFTS
News to Know for July 16, 2026
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Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and its time to start planning your weekend. From a rodeo festival to local markets, there's no shortage of things to do this weekend. And don't forget, the World Cup Final is on Sunday, so make sure you work out where you're going to watch the game.

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News to Know

  • Nurse practitioner offers produce safety tips during Cyclosporiasis outbreak: Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain spoke with Sarah Wahrmann, a nurse practitioner at AdventHealth. She said right now focus on how you’re eating your fruits and veggies.
  • Woman accused of putting newborn baby in trash can at University of Tampa out on bond: Court documents: Brianna Moore, 21, had a bond hearing in Hillsborough County on July 15. The State Attorney's Office said the defense requested Moore's bond be lowered from $250,000 to $100,000. The judge denied the request.
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  • Man arrested for St. Pete attempted murder after attacking, disfiguring victim: SPPD: St. Petersburg police have charged a man with attempted murder on Tuesday after attacking and disfiguring the victim at Bartlett Park, authorities said.
  • Safety improvements coming to Gulfport trail: City of Gulfport is working to make it safer for people who walk in the area, including along the new Discover Gulfport walking trails.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the 80s. Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland says we could see some showers this morning.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland:

AM FORECAST

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

New European Union rules will require airlines to include a free carry-on bag in ticket prices, renewing debate over whether similar consumer protections could come to the U.S. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises travelers to compare the full cost of flights, including baggage and seat fees, before booking.

Susan Solves It: Carry-On Costs

Things to Do this Thursday, July 16

  • Practice line dancing on the patio at Keel Farms while learning new steps with a group.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: Keel Farms
    • Cost: Free
  • Try a full-body barre workout at Armature Works focused on strength, flexibility, and muscle toning.
    • When: 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: Armature Works at the Heights
    • Cost: Free
  • Pick fresh flowers straight from the fields at Keel Farms and fill a container with your favorites.
    • When: 11 a.m.
    • Where: Keel Farms
    • Cost: $6

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