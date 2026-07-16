Man arrested for St. Pete attempted murder after attacking, disfiguring victim: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — St. Petersburg police have charged a man with attempted murder on Tuesday after attacking and disfiguring the victim at Bartlett Park, authorities said.

D’Eauary Thurman, 49, was arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department for the July 6 crime.

While the victim was lying on a picnic table bench at Bartlett Park at about 6:25 a.m., Thurman approached him and began to “punch, kick and stomp” the victim, SPPD officials said in a report.

Thurman then stole something from the victim’s backpack and put it into his pocket,

Thurman then left the area on foot after casually filling a water bottle at a water fountain, officials said.

The victim, who suffered disfigurement to his head and face, was listed in critical condition at Bayfront Trauma ER.

A witness positively identified Thurman as the suspect and video of the attack was obtained, the report stated.

Thurman was charged additionally with robbery.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $300,000 bond.