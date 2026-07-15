Court hearing for woman accused of putting newborn baby in trash can at University of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A former University of Tampa student accused of killing her newborn baby in her dorm room and placing the child in a trash can was in court Wednesday.

Brianna Moore, 21, had a bond hearing in Hillsborough County on July 15. The State Attorney's Office said the defense requested Moore's bond be lowered from $250,000 to $100,000. The judge denied the request.

Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office, 13th Judicial Circuit

Tampa Police Department (TPD) said on April 27, 2024 a call came in from campus security about a 19-year-old woman, suspected to be Moore, possibly experiencing a miscarriage after students heard a baby crying in the dorm room.

Prosecutors said an ambulance was dispatched to check on Moore, but she denied being pregnant and she told an officer the blood in the bathroom was from her period.

Police said they received another call the next day after campus security found the baby in a bag.

Moore is charged with aggravated manslaughter. Her trial is set to start Nov. 2.