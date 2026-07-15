Nurse practitioner offers produce safety tips during Cyclosporiasis outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. — Right now, it is unclear which official source or sources are responsible for the current Cyclosporiasis outbreak.

It’s a parasitic infection with cases all over the country, including here in Florida. In the past, outbreaks have been linked to bagged salad mixes, raspberries, basil, cilantro, and snow peas.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain spoke with Sarah Wahrmann, a nurse practitioner at AdventHealth. She said right now focus on how you’re eating your fruits and veggies.

She told St. Germain cooking your produce to over 158 degrees Fahrenheit is a great option. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, cooking food to an internal temperature of 158 degrees Fahrenheit will kill the parasite.

“We still want to get all of our healthy foods in. Our fruits and veggies are still just as important, that doesn’t change. But maybe using the other alternatives such as frozen fruits and veggies or making sure that we are cooking them. I would do those over washing because it is going to be the safer route to avoid the parasite,” said Sarah Wahrmann.

Wahrmann said you can also choose fruits and veggies with thicker skin but still wash them thoroughly before peeling.

As a reminder, the main symptoms of Cyclosporiasis are long-lasting diarrhea, cramping, bloating, and loss of appetite. There is an antibiotic to treat this infection, so contact your doctor if you have these symptoms.



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. Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.