News to Know for July 27, 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we're slowly easing into the last week of July after another busy weekend. If you live near St. Pete, your weekend festivities aren't over just yet. Today is 727 Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the local area code and a display of hometown pride. Today is the final day of the celebration, after three days of events, deals and giveaways.

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News to Know

Families say they weren't notified during Aviata evacuation after roof collapsed: Dorene Caron has been her younger brother's voice for most of his life. As his caretaker and advocate, she visits him four times a day at Aviata at Bradenton Villas.



Dorene Caron has been her younger brother's voice for most of his life. As his caretaker and advocate, she visits him four times a day at Aviata at Bradenton Villas. Woman in court facing murder charge after 3-year-old dies in her care: A woman accused of beating a 3-year-old to death inside a Brandon apartment is scheduled to face a judge on Monday.

WFTS

A woman accused of beating a 3-year-old to death inside a Brandon apartment is scheduled to face a judge on Monday. 727 Day: How to score deals and celebrate in St. Pete: July 27 is known as 727 Day in St. Pete. It started as a playful celebration of the local area code and has grown into a display of hometown pride.



July 27 is known as 727 Day in St. Pete. It started as a playful celebration of the local area code and has grown into a display of hometown pride. Driver charged with DUI after entering fatal Hillsborough County crash scene: HCSO: A driver was arrested early Sunday morning after deputies said he drove into an active fatal crash scene while impaired on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Scattered thunderstorms this morning in counties that border the Gulf. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the showers will weaken throughout the day.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

July 27, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this July 27