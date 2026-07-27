Woman in court facing murder charge after 3-year-old dies in her care

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of beating a 3-year-old to death inside a Brandon apartment is scheduled to face a judge on Monday.

On July 16, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Grace Wingate on charges of first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect causing great bodily harm.

Karen Figgs

According to Ka'mora's family, Wingate had been dating the child's mother for about a year. They said Ka'mora's mother left the little girl in Wingate's care while she went to an appointment and never imagined something like this could happen.

The arraignment hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Keely McCormick will be at the hearing and will have updates on Tampa Bay 28.