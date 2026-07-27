Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Driver charged with DUI after entering fatal Hillsborough County crash scene: HCSO

vlcsnap-2026-07-27-03h23m45s639.png
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
vlcsnap-2026-07-27-03h23m45s639.png
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was arrested early Sunday morning after deputies said he drove into an active fatal crash scene while impaired on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Deputies were investigating a traffic fatality around 3 a.m. near North 43rd Street when 29-year-old Leela Padileti drove a Kia Sportage onto the sidewalk and ignored marked patrol cars with emergency lights blocking the roadway, HCSO said.

Deputies said the vehicle entered the active crime scene before Padileti was boxed in by law enforcement.

HCSO said Padileti, who was shown on posted body camera footage telling deputies he was coming from St. Petersburg, failed field sobriety exercises and was arrested on a DUI charge.

Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment

A Pasco County memory care facility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy weeks after a judge ordered it to pay a $1.5 million award to a resident's family in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.