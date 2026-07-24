727 Day: How to score deals and celebrate in St. Pete this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — July 27 is known as 727 Day in St. Pete. It started as a playful celebration of the local area code and has grown into a display of hometown pride. This year, 727 Day is growing into a three-day-long celebration of events, deals, and giveaways. Here's how you can get involved in the celebration and take advantage of the deals.

WATCH Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by St. Pete ahead of 727 Day

Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by St. Pete ahead of 727 Day

727 Day will take place from July 25 to July 27. Participating businesses will offer exclusive deals. Businesses on the St. Pete Pier, like Fresco's Waterfront Bistro, is offering an all day happy hour to anyone with a 727 area code. The St. Pete Museum of History is offering $7.27 admission to all guests on Monday, July 27.

Kahwa Coffee will offer a free small coffee for all guests at all Pinellas County locations on July 27 from 7:27 a.m. to 8:27 a.m.

For the complete list of deals, Visit St. Pete encourages you to register for the 727 Day Mobile Passport. Here you can access over 100 local deals directly on your phone. The passport is free, and all you have to do is present it to participating businesses to redeem the offer.

To register for the 727 Day Mobile Passport and access all local deals, click here.