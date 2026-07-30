News to Know for July 30, 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and make sure you check the radar before you head out the door. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see a few scattered storms again this morning, so you may want to grab that umbrella. As you begin to plan your weekend, make sure you have some indoor activities on the agenda, just in case, as the front sitting over North Florida brings more rain.

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News to Know

Synthetic opioid 7-OH driving surge in Florida Poison Center calls: A synthetic opioid said to be 13 times stronger than morphine is driving more calls to the Florida Poison Center, and officials warn the numbers only tell part of the story.



A synthetic opioid said to be 13 times stronger than morphine is driving more calls to the Florida Poison Center, and officials warn the numbers only tell part of the story. 'No good deed goes unpunished': Judge clears SPCA Tampa Bay in Waddles the pig case: In a forceful ruling, the judge said the county failed to prove the nonprofit neglected the animal while it was in its custody.

WFTS

Brandon woman considers coming out of retirement to pay for storm damage: A tree crashed into Trudy Reis' home in Brandon, leaving her with thousands of dollars in storm damage.



A tree crashed into Trudy Reis' home in Brandon, leaving her with thousands of dollars in storm damage. Senate delays vote on Todd Blanche's attorney general nomination over 'anti-weaponization' fund: Lawmakers still haven't gotten assurances that Blanche won't try to revive a controversial plan to compensate people who allege they've been wronged by the government.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we're already tracking a few showers on the radar this morning.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

July 30, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new survey found scam losses are increasing, but many victims never report the fraud because they do not know where to turn or believe they will not recover their money. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to avoid clicking suspicious links, verify requests independently, and report scams to federal authorities even if no money is recovered.

Susan Solves It: Scam Silence

Daly Discoveries

St. Pete gym owner Tiffany Walling is back in business after a battle with breast cancer. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly says her standard procedure gym caters to all, including young moms on the go.

Gym owner Tiffany Walling is back in business after battle with breast cancer

Things to Do this Thursday, July 30