Brandon woman considers coming out of retirement to pay for storm damage

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla. — A Brandon woman may have to come out of retirement to help pay for repairs after a summer storm sent a tree crashing into her home.

Trudy Reis said the damage is the latest in a series of difficult moments this year, leaving her to face costly repairs while trying to rebuild her life after losing her husband.

The tree fell onto her home while she was away on a cruise, forcing her out of the house she has called home for more than 30 years.

“It was a shock. I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry because of everything that had been going on,” Reis said.

Thankfully, no one was inside when the tree came down, but Reis said the timing made the situation even harder.

She lost her husband unexpectedly in March. She retired in May. She then learned she needed to replace her aging roof before she could renew her homeowners insurance.

Reis finally finished replacing the roof on Thursday. Less than 24 hours later, the tree came crashing through it.

Reis said, “I told my sister-in-laws I don’t know what to do…. It’s just so overwhelming.”

Despite the damage, Reis said she is grateful she was not home when the tree fell.

“If I’d been sitting there I might not be standing here,” Reis said.

Now, as repair costs continue to add up, Reis said she is considering returning to work to help cover the expenses.

She is currently staying with her son in Lakeland while she gets estimates from roofing companies and looks for the most affordable way to rebuild.

Even after everything she has faced, Reis said she is choosing to remain hopeful.

Reis said, “I have complete faith we’ll get through this; it’ll get done one way or the other.”

She said she is focused on moving forward and getting back into the home she has called hers for more than three decades.

Her neighbors and family have set up a GoFundMe page to help her pay for the damage.



Share Your Story with Keely



From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

Contact Keely McCormick First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.