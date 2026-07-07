News to Know for July 7

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and in case you haven't heard, the United States was eliminated from the World Cup after losing 4-1 to Belgium last night. It may not be the result U.S. Men's National Team fans were hoping for, but if you're not ready to stop watching just yet, there's still plenty of soccer ahead as eight teams battle for a spot in the semi-finals.

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News to Know

Newly released videos shows suspect in patrol car after deadly Ybor City crash: The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office released videos from November of 2025, including a video from the Tampa Police Department's helicopter.



The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office released videos from November of 2025, including a video from the Tampa Police Department's helicopter. Data shows road rage is a growing issue on Florida roadways. Last week, a 59-year-old man was arrested after a road rage incident in Plant City. New data show that the incident is part of a broader trend.

WFTS

Last week, a 59-year-old man was arrested after a road rage incident in Plant City. New data show that the incident is part of a broader trend. DeSantis closes final bill-signing season with Florida lawbook transformed: Gov. Ron DeSantis has likely wrapped his final regular bill-signing season, closing one of his last major opportunities to shape Florida law from the governor’s desk.



Gov. Ron DeSantis has likely wrapped his final regular bill-signing season, closing one of his last major opportunities to shape Florida law from the governor’s desk. Lakeland residents urge data center moratorium as Project Swan developer defends proposal: Lakeland residents are continuing their push to stop new data centers from being built in the city, while the developer of Project Swan says misinformation is fueling the debate.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Cooler temps this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says scattered downpours return by late morning west of I-75 and move east throughout the day.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

July 7, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report shows a record number of homeowners are pulling their listings off the market instead of selling, largely due to weaker offers and higher mortgage rates. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buyers to take advantage of increased inventory and avoid rushing into a purchase, while sellers should price their homes realistically from the start.

Susan Solves It: Home Listings

Daly Discoveries

Haggard Coffee & Oddities in Brooksville is not your typical small-town coffee shop. With taxidermy on the walls and matcha on the menu, Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly spoke with the owner, Tyler Martin, who embraces old and new.

Haggard Coffee & Oddities in Brooksville is not your typical small-town coffee shop

Things to Do this Tuesday, July 7