TAMPA, Fla. — After last year's deadly crash in Ybor City, Silas Sampson was placed into the back of a state trooper's patrol car.

He stayed in the patrol car for more than 5 hours before he was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

WATCH: Newly released videos shows suspect in patrol car after deadly Ybor City crash

Newly released videos shows suspect in patrol car after deadly Ybor City crash

The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office released videos from November of 2025, including a video from the Tampa Police Department's helicopter.

Tampa Police said Sampson was driving recklessly on I-275 before the crash.

According to authorities, FHP initiated a pursuit and called off the chase as Sampson approached 7th Avenue.

"Hey, FHP, we'll keep him in sight if you want to back off since he's on 7th Avenue," said the chopper pilot.

Seconds later, video shows the vehicle crashing into a pillar and a crowd of people near Bradley's on 7th Avenue.

Tampa Police said Sampson killed four people and injured more than a dozen others.

The state attorney's office released a video of Sampson in the back of the trooper's patrol car following the crash.

He repeatedly asked the police what had happened and complained that the handcuffs were too tight.

"I just want to go to jail so I can get these cuffs off, please," said Sampson.

A state trooper told him he was facing charges for fleeing to elude with fatalities.

"What fatality?" said Sampson

"Fatalities. You killed some people," said the state trooper.

Sampson faces numerous charges including vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and fleeing to elude.

"This is a lesson learned for me, you know. I'm not finna sit here and make up excuses or nothing like that. I'm not an evil person, bro, but...you know what I'm saying. It happens, you know. Life is life. Things happen. Things get in your way. You stumble, you fall," said Sampson to a state trooper.

Court records said he admitted drinking prior to the incident.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being represented by a public defender.

Chief Assistant Public Defender Kimberly Hindman said the office could not comment on a pending case.

His next court date is set for Aug. 31, 2026.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.