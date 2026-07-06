Lakeland residents urge data center moratorium as Project Swan developer defends proposal

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland residents are continuing their push to stop new data centers from being built in the city, while the developer of Project Swan says misinformation is fueling the debate.

“I just want y’all to do the research on how this will impact people, not just myself, but other people that have a lot of health issues,” said Kristie Poma during a public hearing Monday.

For Poma, the proposed 600,000-square-foot data center called Project Swan, is too close for comfort.

"I live only ten minutes away from the proposed site, so it'll greatly affect me," Poma said.

She told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit, that she’s concerned diesel backup generators and the constant hum from a data center could worsen her heart condition and frequent migraines.

“I suffer from migraines at least five or six a month so that would intensify if not incapacitate me some days if the humming got too loud for my ears to handle,” Poma said.

She was among dozens of neighbors asking commissioners to approve a one-year moratorium on new data centers while the city studies their potential impacts.

“Polk County has the highest lightning density in the state. A lightning strike can cause catastrophic power failures and ignite fires, placing additional demands on our firefighters,” said another resident.

The developer behind Project Swan said many of the concerns raised are from misinformation. It would be a cloud data storage facility—not an AI data center and would not rely on water for cooling.

"We want to be a partner with the City of Lakeland and will help you through this process. So, we’d love to be a team player and be part of those discussions of what looks like a great data center for the community. Limit the overall impact and maximize the benefits for the City of Lakeland,” said Ryan Companies U.S. Inc.

The proposed moratorium would temporarily prohibit new data centers and other large electrical users with projected peak demands of 50 megawatts or more.

Existing data centers would be allowed to remain open but would not be permitted to expand their footprint or increase the intensity of their operations during the moratorium.

If approved, city staff would spend the next year reviewing Lakeland's Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code. That review would examine whether data centers are compatible with surrounding land uses, their impact on utilities and natural resources, public safety concerns, coordination with utility providers, and the long-term economic and planning impacts on the city.

Commissioners will hold two more public hearings before a final vote on the proposed moratorium on August 3.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.