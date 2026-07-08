News to Know for July 8 2026

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

President Donald Trump says, after launching new strikes on Iran, that the ceasefire is "over" but says negotiations can continue.

The talks are meant to focus on the toughest matters, including fully reopening the strait and rolling back Tehran’s disputed nuclear program.

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News to Know

Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life: A Florida teenager is battling an aggressive form of sickle cell disease and urgently needs rare blood donations.

A Florida teenager is battling an aggressive form of sickle cell disease and urgently needs rare blood donations. Trump says ceasefire is 'over'. What that could mean for CENTCOM at MacDill AFB: Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base described those recent strikes as "unwanted aggression" and a violation of the agreement the two countries signed last month.



Associated Press

Lower court ruling on Florida's 'Stop WOKE Act' stands: U.S. Court of Appeals: Under threat of legal action, HB 7 prohibits teaching concepts like inherent racism, white privilege or discussion that makes a person feel guilt over their race or gender.

Under threat of legal action, HB 7 prohibits teaching concepts like inherent racism, white privilege or discussion that makes a person feel guilt over their race or gender. St. Pete Beach business owners impacted by increased parking rates: It has been almost three months since parking rates went up on St. Pete Beach, and it's now impacting tourism and local businesses.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect the heat to start to build today with less rain in the afternoon. The morning is warmer and more humid than yesterday with no rain on the radar. A few downpours are likely from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. around the Bay. These will quickly move east and the rest of the afternoon simply looks hot with highs in the low and mid-90s.

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July 8, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Scam Warning

A new study found Gen Z is more likely than older adults to lose money to scams, highlighting the importance of slowing down and verifying suspicious messages. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises taking a moment to verify any unexpected messages, avoiding suspicious links, and strengthening your online accounts with security features such as two-factor authentication.

Susan Solves It: Scam Warning

Daly Discoveries — SoDough Square Pizza

SoDough Square Pizza opens new spot in Tampa after success in St. Pete. The menu features Detroit-style pizza and more delicacies from the Motor City.

SoDough Square Pizza opens new spot in Tampa after success on St. Pete's 4th St

Things to Do this July 8