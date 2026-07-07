St. Pete Beach business owners impacted by increased parking rates

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It has been almost three months since parking rates went up on St. Pete Beach, and it's now impacting tourism and local businesses.

"Unfortunately, if this doesn’t change, we won’t be able to renew our lease and continue, which stinks," said Jessica O'Connell, who owns Cool Vibes on the Beach restaurant and bar on St. Pete Beach.

She said it’s a family-run business, something she holds dear to her heart.

“We try to keep the prices a little bit lower, because the beach can get a little bit expensive, so we want to be an affordable place for families without feeling guilty," said O'Connell.

But lately, fewer people have been walking through the restaurant’s doors.

“For people to come from off the beach and come here and patronize these businesses, it’s difficult," she said.

St. Pete Beach city leaders voted to increase parking costs to roughly $5-$6 per hour, depending on the time of year.

The new prices took effect at the end of April. It’s all to help with infrastructure costs and to regulate the limited parking available in the city.

“The prices went up astronomically," said O'Connell.

WFTS

A spokesperson with the City of St. Pete Beach sent a statement in response, saying, “The city's parking policies are intended to balance accessibility, turnover, and the efficient use of limited parking spaces for residents, visitors, and business patrons. The city will continue to evaluate its parking program and welcomes community feedback…”

Employees at local restaurants said it adds up when they pay for every hour worked.

Coreena Crawford works at a couple of restaurants on St. Pete Beach, and said something needs to change.

“I'm having to park past other businesses over a mile away and having to walk, and then if there is parking, the prices… it's insane how much I have to pay to just come to work," said Crawford.

WFTS

Both Crawford and O’Connell hope either that more parking spots are made available, or that the city lowers prices in the future.

“I love my job here, I love the business, I love the owner…I would love for it work out here," said Crawford.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.