News to Know for June 18

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and if you've even briefly stepped outside this morning, you know today's going to be a hot one. Meteorologist Greg Dee says heat advisories are already in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you plan on being outside, make sure you stay hydrated, take breaks, and keep an eye on the thermometer.

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News to Know

Zephyrhills considers stormwater fee after Hurricane Milton flooding left residents underwater: Residents are still recovering from Hurricane Milton's impact more than a year later, and city leaders are now weighing a dedicated stormwater fee.



Residents are still recovering from Hurricane Milton's impact more than a year later, and city leaders are now weighing a dedicated stormwater fee. Man critically injured in Hudson shooting after attempted burglary: PSO: Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies said the incident happened a little before 8:15 p.m. in the Castleberry Court area.

WFTS

New Lakeland memorial ensures Maj. Cody Khork's legacy lives on: As the United States works toward a formal peace agreement with Iran, a Polk County restaurant is making sure one of the conflict's first fallen heroes is never forgotten.



As the United States works toward a formal peace agreement with Iran, a Polk County restaurant is making sure one of the conflict's first fallen heroes is never forgotten. Man arrested after holding woman, kids at knifepoint, pushing her out window: LPD: A man in Largo was charged with attempted murder on Tuesday after attacking a woman and children with a knife and throwing her out of a two-story window, authorities said.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Heat advisory issued from 11 a.m. to 7 pm. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the heat will continue Friday and into the weekend.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 18, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Travel experts warn that fake vacation rentals, often enhanced by AI, are costing travelers thousands and may not be discovered until arrival, when no lodging is available. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reading reviews carefully, verifying the property’s legitimacy, paying with a credit card for dispute protection, and knowing that rental platforms may not intervene if money is lost.

Susan Solves It: Vacation Rental Scams

Daly Discoveries

Summerween Ghost Tour is a family-friendly trip to St. Pete's most haunted locations. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly said the June 22 event is hosted by paranormal investigator Dr. Brandy Stark.

Summerween Ghost Tour is a family-friendly trip to St. Pete's haunted locations

Things to Do this Thursday, June 17