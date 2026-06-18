Man arrested after holding woman, kids at knifepoint, pushing her out window: LPD

LARGO, FLA. — A man in Largo was charged with attempted murder on Tuesday after attacking a woman and children with a knife and throwing her out of a two-story window, authorities said.

The Largo Police Department (LPD) arrested 29-year-old Anthony Bell, who was listed as a transient.

LPD officials said Bell was invited by the victim to spend the night at her apartment with her son, 4, and 2-year-old daughter. He was smoking marijuana and drinking tequila and listening to music from YouTube on the victim’s television, when he changed it to “demonic type” music, an arrest affidavit stated.

When the victim asked Bell to lower the music, he began yelling at her. He then went to her bedroom and came back wearing a ski mask, work boots and black gloves, LPD officials said.

Bell looked out the window and asked the victim why she called “The Feds” on him, the report stated.

When he ordered her to go to see who it was, she walked to the front door and that’s when ell placed her in a choke hold, LPD officials said. When she began to loose slight consciousness, Bell picked her up holding a box-cutter knife to her neck.

He then took her phone and said “Everyone’s done for,” the report stated.

Bell then grabbed one of her children out of their room and put the knife to her daughter's throat.

The victim attempted to fight off Bell and then opened a window and called out to a bystander, who ran to the victim.

The victim lowered her son to the bystander.

Bell then pushed the woman out the two-story window, the report stated.

She suffered a fracture to her lower back, a laceration to her abdomen and puncture wounds to other areas of her body.

Her children were taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, where on one was treated for bruises and abrasions.

Bell was additionally changed with kidnapping, aggravated child abuse, neglect of a child and false imprisonment.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail