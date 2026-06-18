Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Man critically injured in Hudson shooting after attempted burglary: PSO

Covering_Pasco.png
WFTS
Covering_Pasco.png
Posted

HUDSON, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after being shot during an attempted residential burglary in Hudson.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies said the incident happened a little before 8:15 p.m. in the Castleberry Court area. A physical altercation took place during the burglary attempt, leading the suspect to shoot the victim. Another man confronted the suspect, and an additional gunshot was reported, but he was not injured.

The suspect fled before deputies arrived and remains at large. Investigators said the case appears to involve known parties, and there is no public safety threat.

Lutz residents fight private school rezoning at county hearing

More than 30 residents showed up to Hillsborough County's Land Use Hearing to reject a rezoning proposal that would bring a 1,000-student private school to Lutz.

Lutz residents oppose rezoning for private school citing traffic and safety concerns

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV