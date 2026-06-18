Man critically injured in Hudson shooting after attempted burglary: PSO

HUDSON, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after being shot during an attempted residential burglary in Hudson.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies said the incident happened a little before 8:15 p.m. in the Castleberry Court area. A physical altercation took place during the burglary attempt, leading the suspect to shoot the victim. Another man confronted the suspect, and an additional gunshot was reported, but he was not injured.

The suspect fled before deputies arrived and remains at large. Investigators said the case appears to involve known parties, and there is no public safety threat.