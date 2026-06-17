New Lakeland memorial ensures Maj. Cody Khork's legacy lives on

LAKELAND, Fla. — As the United States works toward a formal peace agreement with Iran, a Polk County restaurant is making sure one of the conflict's first fallen heroes is never forgotten.

On Wednesday evening, Glory Days Grill at Lakeside Village in south Lakeland unveiled a permanent memorial honoring Army Major Cody Khork, a Winter Haven native who was killed during an Iranian drone strike on a U.S. facility in Kuwait in the opening days of the war.

The display features Khork's story and highlights the ‘Major Cody A. Khork Endowed ROTC Scholarship’ at Florida Southern College, which was created to help develop future military leaders.

"Florida Southern College — to be able to do an endowed scholarship in his name has meant the world to us,” said his stepmother, Stacey Khork. “It's allowed us to continue his legacy, which is the most important thing."

His father, James Khork, said the family's hope is that the scholarship will continue helping students long after they are gone.

"We really would like to help other students out in the future forever," he said. "Even when we're long gone, we would like to know that Cody's name is living on and helping get someone trained."

WFTS

The family also hopes the memorial itself will introduce Cody's story to people who never had the chance to know him.

"If nothing, they're going to read my son's name out loud one more time, and they're going to Google him, because that's what everybody does, right?" Stacey Khork said. "And they're going to hear his story."

Both Stacey and James also expressed deep thanks to the staff of Glory Days, who they say fed them during the dark days immediately after Cody’s death.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.