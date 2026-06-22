News to Know for June 22

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and it's officially the first week of summer after Sunday's summer solstice. The astronomical event marks the beginning of summer and occurs when one of Earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun. Even though we're slowly starting to cool down from these past few hot days, summer has only just begun.

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News to Know

Man rescued from Wimauma house fire on 12th Street: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said multiple 911 calls reported the fire on 12th Street around 7:56 p.m., with callers indicating someone might be trapped inside.



Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said multiple 911 calls reported the fire on 12th Street around 7:56 p.m., with callers indicating someone might be trapped inside. Pedestrian dies after crash with Hillsborough deputy’s vehicle: The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Saturday near Ambassador Drive, when an unmarked HCSO Chevrolet Silverado traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian crossing outside a marked crosswalk.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP President Donald Trump.

What the Iran war cost the Pentagon, the economy — and Trump: A look at some of the big numbers and trends that draw a fuller picture of how the war affected the United States.



A look at some of the big numbers and trends that draw a fuller picture of how the war affected the United States. Hernando deputies respond to crash that killed pedestrian: HCSO: The Florida Highway Patrol is currently on scene investigating the crash.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Heat eases up a little today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the high humidity levels associated with Arthur have returned to more normal numbers.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 22, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Authorities warn of a gas pump scam that uses a drywall screw to keep the pump active after fueling, potentially resulting in charges for someone else's gas. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking the nozzle holder for foreign objects, inspecting for tampering, and waiting to confirm the transaction has fully ended before driving away.

Susan Solves It: Gas Pump Scam

Things to Do this Monday, June 22