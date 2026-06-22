Pedestrian dies after crash with Hillsborough deputy’s vehicle: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on West Hillsborough Avenue.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Saturday near Ambassador Drive, when an unmarked HCSO Chevrolet Silverado traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian crossing outside a marked crosswalk. The deputy stopped and provided aid until EMS arrived.

The pedestrian, identified as 27-year-old Dudane Anderson III, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital – Main and died Sunday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Deputy Jonathan Kennon, the driver, has been with HCSO for eight years and has no record of prior crashes or disciplinary actions. He is on administrative duty pending the investigation’s outcome.