Hernando deputies respond to crash that killed pedestrian: HCSO

BROOKSVILLE, FLA. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) was responding to a fatal crash in Brooksville that killed a pedestrian, officials said.

HCSO was on the scene near the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Deltona Boulevard early Monday morning.

Deputies said the fatal crash involved a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Westbound traffic on Cortez Boulevard is closed at Deltona Boulevard. Motorists will need to use an alternate route until the area is cleared.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently on scene investigating the crash.

No other details were available at this time.