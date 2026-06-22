Man rescued from Wimauma house fire on 12th Street: HCFR

WIMAUMA, Fla. — A man was rescued from a burning home in Wimauma just minutes after firefighters reached the scene Sunday evening.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said multiple 911 calls reported the fire on 12th Street around 7:56 p.m., with callers indicating someone might be trapped inside.

The first crews arrived to find heavy fire and immediately began an interior search. Within five minutes, they found a man inside and removed him from the home, navigating smoke that had banked to the floor.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in less than 20 minutes. The man was taken to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition, and no other occupants were found inside.