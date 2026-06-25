News to Know for June 25

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and you may want to grab an umbrella before you head out the door. If you live on the coast, Meteorologist Greg Dee says storms will develop before noon and head east for afternoon showers. Since we're officially in summer now, it may be a good idea to start grabbing that umbrella daily, just in case.

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News to Know

Local real estate expert discusses impacts of Affordable Housing Bill: The Housing Bill, which passed both houses of Congress with enormous bipartisan support, encourages new home construction, forbids large investors from buying most of them, and incentivizes local governments to optimize zoning regulations to make construction easier.



The Housing Bill, which passed both houses of Congress with enormous bipartisan support, encourages new home construction, forbids large investors from buying most of them, and incentivizes local governments to optimize zoning regulations to make construction easier. Man convicted of fatally stabbing his wife set to be 9th person executed this year in Florida: Dusty Ray Spencer, 74, is scheduled to receive a three-drug injection starting at 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison near Starke for the 1992 stabbing death of his wife, Karen. WFTS

Zephyrhills moves forward with stormwater fee assessment, rate still undecided: The proposed residential rate was $118 per year. However, some council members expressed concerns about the financial impact on residents and chose to table the discussion of the rate.



The proposed residential rate was $118 per year. However, some council members expressed concerns about the financial impact on residents and chose to table the discussion of the rate. Largo city leaders encourage tourism with new open container program: The city of Largo is trying to increase tourism and visitors by starting a new program that would allow people to walk around with their alcoholic drinks.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Storms developing along the coast this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the rain will move east of I-75 for the afternoon and evening

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 25, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Rising Car Costs

A new report reveals that rising car prices are driven more by luxury features, dealer markups, and automaker profits than by federal safety or fuel standards. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises keeping your current car well-maintained, setting a clear budget, and factoring in all ownership costs to avoid overspending.

Susan Solves It: Rising Car Costs

Things to Do this June 25