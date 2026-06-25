ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Zephyrhills city leaders have voted to move forward with a stormwater fee assessment that will appear on residents' annual tax bills to fund drainage and flood-control projects across the city.

The decision came during Monday's City Council meeting, where council members approved the assessment but stopped short of setting a final rate.

The proposed residential rate was $118 per year. That figure would also be used to help calculate rates for commercial properties. However, some council members expressed concerns about the financial impact on residents and chose to table the discussion of the rate for a future meeting.

WATCH: Zephyrhills moves forward with stormwater fee assessment, rate still undecided

Zephyrhills moves forward with stormwater fee assessment; rate still undecided

The assessment is intended to create a dedicated funding source for stormwater infrastructure improvements, including maintenance and upgrades to drainage systems and retention ponds.

For resident Elouise Welch, who lives near Ninth Avenue, the improvements are needed after flooding caused by Hurricane Milton.

"It was like a maze to get here, but we had to travel around different streets and finally make it back to our house," Welch said.

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Welch acknowledged that the added cost could be difficult for some residents, but said that addressing flooding remains important.

"We're all on Social Security, and we only get so much," Welch said. "With the high prices of food and gas going up, it's going to be a challenge, but if we have to do it, it's got to be done."

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Councilman Lance Smith voiced concerns about the proposed rate during the meeting.

"You're going to break some people's backs financially, I think," Smith said.

Glenn Harmon, who lives near a retention pond just outside the city limits and attends church in Zephyrhills, said he supports efforts to improve drainage, especially as development continues throughout the area.

"The drainage system has been rerouted, and it doesn't drain properly anymore," Harmon said.

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He added that funding stormwater projects is necessary to address long-term flooding concerns.

City leaders have not announced when they will revisit the rate discussion. The assessment cannot be added to tax bills until a final rate is approved.



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