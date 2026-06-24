Largo city leaders encourage tourism with new open container program

LARGO, Fla. — The city of Largo is trying to increase tourism and visitors by starting a new program that would allow people to walk around with their alcoholic drinks.

Christopher Benway works at a restaurant in downtown Largo and loves the area, but says it could use a little help.

"I think for some reason people just drive through, and if they stop, there's all these wonderful restaurants around here," said Benway.

Peyton Graham works at a boutique in downtown Largo and said there’s not enough foot traffic.

"A lot of it is people walking because they live around here, and they are just trying to get here from point A to B. We need the foot traffic of people that want to walk and mosey through stores and have the interest of looking around," said Graham.

But now the city of Largo is trying to make that happen. City leaders are working to bring more tourism into the area.

"Largo can be more than just a city, it can be a place that people of all ages can go to," said Graham.

City commissioners approved an ordinance earlier this month that would allow open containers in downtown Largo.

The program is called “Sip and Stroll.”

City leaders said the goal is to bring more people to the area and help energize the area surrounding the $85 million new city hall building.

"I think it would be great, I really do. I know we would be serving a lot more beer," said Benway.

Graham said the program could positively impact the area if people respect the rules.

"There could be concern, and I could see why people could be hesitant about it, but if it’s just you’re having a little fun and enjoying your evening, there's no harm in that," said Graham.

Signs will soon be posted indicating which areas allow alcohol, and the program will begin later this Summer.

"I think it would actually really open things up," said Benway.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.