News to Know for June 3

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and we're waking up to a rare June front rolling into the Tampa Bay area. While it may sound odd to say temperatures will "only" reach the mid 80s today, Meteorologist Greg Dee says you'll probably feel the difference outside this afternoon as both temperatures and humidity levels fall. If you're really looking to test how much you miss cooler weather, try to get outside before 8 a.m. on Thursday, as many areas are expected to wake up in the 60s.

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News to Know

Pasco County considers 1-year moratorium on data centers amid growing community concerns: We've covered the pushback against data centers around the Bay Area, and now Pasco County wants to take a closer look at the issue.



We've covered the pushback against data centers around the Bay Area, and now Pasco County wants to take a closer look at the issue. Man who killed his girlfriend’s baby and threw the body in a pond executed in Florida: Andrew Richard Lukehart, 53, was pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison near Starke.

Tampa Bay 28 (WFTS-TV) The Hub in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida.

Andrew Richard Lukehart, 53, was pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison near Starke. Nonprofits team up to offer free mental health therapy as insurance prices skyrocket: Two nonprofits have teamed up to remove barriers to mental health care, offering free therapy sessions to families in the Tampa Bay area.



Two nonprofits have teamed up to remove barriers to mental health care, offering free therapy sessions to families in the Tampa Bay area. Driver arrested after high-speed chase on I-75 ends in crash, FHP finds large amount of marijuana: According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver led troopers on a multi-county chase that ended in a crash and the discovery of a large amount of marijuana.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Possible morning showers as a front rolls through. Meteorologist Greg Dee says humidity levels will drop this afternoon as temperatures stay in the 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 3, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A survey shows that Americans are holding over a billion unused devices, many of which could be sold or traded in for cash rather than ending up in landfills. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises wiping all personal data and completing a factory reset before selling, trading, or recycling any old device.

Susan Solves It: Device Cash-In

Things to Do this Wednesday, June 3