Nonprofits team up to offer free mental health therapy as insurance prices skyrocket

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two nonprofits have teamed up to remove barriers to mental health care, offering free therapy sessions to families in the Tampa Bay area.

The Hub partnered with Gulf Coast JFCS to provide 15 free, hour-long therapy sessions to community members — whether or not they have insurance. The program also helps cover copays for those who do have insurance but cannot afford them. The Hub has locations in St. Pete and Tampa.

Jilly Amann is one of the patients benefiting from the program.

"Yes, I am on my fifth session. I love it," Amann said.

Amann said financial barriers had long stood in the way of getting help.

"There are quite a few barriers for me personally to mental health care. Financial is the biggest one. I'm uninsured, and so that's definitely been a headache trying to figure that out," Amann said.

Auria Alvarado, another patient in the program, described a similar struggle navigating the traditional insurance system.

"How hard is it to go through insurance?" Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska asked.

"Oh my god, it was.. it was tough," Alvarado said. "Because the insurance, the therapist said they did have it, was either going to be once every six weeks, once every eight weeks, and that's too long of a wait to wait. You have to have an outlet somewhere, and that's too long to wait, so I was like, oh, I was so thankful Thew Hub has the free 15 sessions, and you can get you started immediately."

Alvarado said she needed a space to process what she was carrying.

"I needed an outlet with a therapist. I need to have that release of letting go," Alvarado said.

Healing Care Therapy Services is one of the Hub's providers. Dr. Kiana Gadson founded the practice and leads a clinical team of 17 therapists.

"We have a lot of families who have insurance, but maybe they have a deductible, and they can't afford their deductible," Gadson said. “Health insurance is a wonderful opportunity to gain access to stuff, right? Or whether it's mental health, whether it's physical health, dental health, whatever it is, right? Insurance creates that access, but only creates it to a certain level.”

Gadson said the program is designed to catch people that the traditional system leaves behind.

“You think about the families that you've helped do you feel that you're helping them not fall through the cracks in a system that might not be set up for them if they don't have health insurance? Paluska asked.

“100%, 100%,” Dr. Gadson said. "The Hub, it provides the 15 sessions, but not only that, it partners with those who have insurance to even pay for their copays, because sometimes the copay is high, right?

Amann said she felt at ease from the very beginning of her sessions.

"Immediately, right off the bat, I felt safe enough," Amann said.

For Alvarado, the sessions have made a measurable difference in her daily life.

"Where are you now, healing wise?" Paluska asked.

"I'm in a better place. I'm in a better place, as you can see everybody around me, they notice my joy, so I'm not struggling as bad. I'm able to express, to let go, to not hold on to what's been bothering me for the week or days. I'm letting it go, so I'm at peace. I'm happy," Alvarado said.

The Hub has helped more than 100 people access care over the past two years. The program began in 2024 when the Hub and Gulf Coast JFCS formalized their partnership.



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