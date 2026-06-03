Driver arrested after high-speed chase on I-75 ends in crash, FHP finds large amount of marijuana

TAMPA, Fla. — A driver accused of speeding at 122 mph on I-75 was arrested on Tuesday.

According to FHP, the driver led Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a multi-county chase that ended in a crash and the discovery of a large amount of marijuana.

Trooper Marocola saw a black Ford Mustang near mile marker 236 in Hillsborough County during traffic enforcement and attempted a stop.

The driver fled, turning off the vehicle’s lights before Trooper Marocola lost sight near mile marker 247.

Another trooper, Trooper Carrasco, regained visual contact northbound on I-75. The chase then continued into Pasco County.

The pursuit concluded when the Mustang collided with a curb and a tree on private property. The driver fled on foot but was apprehended and taken into custody without further incident.

An inventory search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of marijuana in the trunk.