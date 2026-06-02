Pasco County considers one-year moratorium on data centers amid growing community concerns

DADE CITY, Fla. — We've covered the pushback against data centers around the Bay Area, and now Pasco County wants to take a closer look at the issue.

Robert Borras, who owns American Pizza Oven in Dade City, said he worries residents could bear the costs without seeing significant local benefits.

"I'm only concerned it's going to take up water, and then it's going to take up all the electricity, and it's going to cost me more, and I'm not going to get any benefit from it. It's not going to create jobs either."

He said the issue could influence future elections.

"I think when voting comes, anyone that's pushing AI centers is not going to get my vote, period. I don't care who you are."

Data centers house thousands of computer servers that process and store information used by businesses, governments and consumers. While supporters argue the facilities are essential to modern life and technological innovation, critics point to their large electricity needs, water consumption for cooling systems, noise from backup generators and cooling equipment, and the amount of land required for development.

Some of the largest data center markets in the country, including Northern Virginia, Arizona and parts of Texas, have experienced increasing community resistance as facilities expand near residential neighborhoods.

Pasco County commissioners say they have heard growing concerns from residents.

"I, all of a sudden, the past week or two, have been getting a ton of emails coming in. The rest of the board has a ton of emails about data centers," Commissioner Jack Mariano said. "Everybody is afraid of how much energy they are going to use, how much water they are going to use."

At the same time, supporters argue data centers can generate tax revenue, support high-paying technology jobs, and provide critical infrastructure for industries ranging from healthcare and education to scientific research and artificial intelligence.

Commissioner Seth Weightman tells Tampa Bay 28 county leaders need to better understand both the benefits and potential drawbacks before making long-term decisions.

"Everybody is searching online and buying things. They are just a piece of our infrastructure," Weightman said. "We've got to understand the product and understand how we need to make decisions moving forward for the generations to come."

County officials stress that the proposed moratorium is intended to provide time for research and policy development rather than permanently prohibit data center development.

The proposal is scheduled to be discussed by the Pasco County Planning Commission on June 11. The Pasco County Board of County Commissioners is expected to consider the temporary moratorium during a public hearing on June 16.

If approved, the pause would give county staff time to evaluate potential regulations and determine how future data center projects could fit into Pasco County's long-term growth plans.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.