News to Know for June 30

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and if you have any urgent outdoor matters to attend to, I'd make sure you get them done by 11 a.m. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see scattered storms across the Tampa Bay area starting this afternoon and into the evening. If you're not a fan of the rain, the good news is the showers will keep temps in the low 90s, which is a win for a Florida summer.

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News to Know

Manatee County lifeguards share rip current safety tips ahead of 4th of July: After more than 130 people were rescued from rip currents along Manatee County beaches during one week in June, lifeguards are urging beachgoers to stay vigilant this July 4th holiday weekend.



After more than 130 people were rescued from rip currents along Manatee County beaches during one week in June, lifeguards are urging beachgoers to stay vigilant this July 4th holiday weekend. St. Pete woman arrested for stealing $70K in cigarettes from store: PPPD: On June 24, the Circle K convenience store, 8201 66th St. North, conducted an audit and discovered that cigarettes valued at $72,210 were missing, officials said.

Tampa Bay 28 A cowboy at Blackbeard Ranch in Manatee County.

Florida: The true birthplace of the American cowboy and its fight to survive: Jim Strickland, a 6th-generation Florida rancher, works Blackbeard Ranch in Myakka City, carrying on a tradition that began roughly 40 miles south of his property, where Spanish conquistador Ponce de León introduced the first cattle in North America in 1521.



Jim Strickland, a 6th-generation Florida rancher, works Blackbeard Ranch in Myakka City, carrying on a tradition that began roughly 40 miles south of his property, where Spanish conquistador Ponce de León introduced the first cattle in North America in 1521. Rays boast best record in American League East after 81 games: After 81 games, the Rays are 48-33. That's the best record in the American League, and at 31-12, they own the best home record in all of Major League Baseball.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the low 90s. Meteorologist Greg Dee says scattered showers will develop earlier today and become more widespread by afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 30, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

New federal standards will require car seats for children up to 40 pounds to pass side-impact crash tests by December. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking whether your car seat offers side-impact protection and understanding that only models made after the deadline must meet the new standards.

Susan Solves It: New Car Seat Rules

Things to Do this Tuesday, June 30