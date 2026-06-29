BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — After more than 130 people were rescued from rip currents along Manatee County beaches during one week in June, lifeguards are urging beachgoers to stay vigilant this July 4th holiday weekend.

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During the week of June 17, Manatee County lifeguards performed 136 rip current rescues in just four days. So far this month, the county has recorded 161 total rescues.

Lieutenant Lifeguard Josh McCarthy says a combination of factors created dangerous conditions that week.

"A bit of wind, but not too much, so large crowd levels, a lot of waves, rip currents — it just was the perfect storm for having 136 rescues in the week," McCarthy said.

WATCH: Manatee County lifeguards share rip current safety tips ahead of 4th of July

Lifeguards rescue over 130 from rip currents

Lifeguard Kaylin Weiskopf says conditions can change quickly.

"Sometimes, you know, the conditions are just right for things like that to pop off," Weiskopf said.

Every morning, lifeguards check tidal changes and weather forecasts to prepare for whatever the water brings.

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With Independence Day weekend approaching, beaches are expected to be packed with locals and tourists alike.

Shelly Blackburn, visiting from Georgia with her daughter Brooklyn, says she's cautious about ocean conditions.

"I say stay where I can see you. If you can't see me, I can't see you, and that's a problem," Blackburn said.

What To Do If You're Caught

Lifeguards say rip currents don't discriminate — rescues during the week of June 17 included people of all ages, both locals and tourists.

If you find yourself caught in a rip current, Weiskopf offers this advice:

Don't panic — surrender to the current

Float and conserve your energy

Wave to lifeguards for help

Once the pull stops, swim parallel to the shoreline to escape the current

Pro Tip From Beach Patrol

Lifeguards recommend taking a family photo when you arrive at the beach. It's a great way to capture memories — and if an emergency happens, you can quickly show lifeguards what everyone is wearing and who they're looking for.

Beach patrol at Tower Nine says they're fully staffed and ready for the holiday weekend.

WFTS



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.