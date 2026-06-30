St. Pete woman arrested for stealing $70K in cigarettes from store: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, FLA. — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested last week after stealing more than $70,000 in cigarettes from a convenience store, authorities said.

Brittany Jenkins, 36, was charged with grand theft by the Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD).

On June 24, the Circle K convenience store, 8201 66th St. North, conducted an audit and discovered that cigarettes valued at $72,210 were missing, PPPD officials said.

During a review of video surveillance footage, Jenkins was recorded arriving at the store at the store almost everyday for two months carrying a reusable bag.

She would pretend to use a microwave, out of the cashier’s sight, next to a storage room where the cartons of cigarettes were kept, police officials said.

Jenkins was captured on video entering the storage room, filling the reusable bag with cartons of cigarettes and then leaving unnoticed.

On June 24, Jenkins did the same method of operation and then left in a Nissan vehicle. When police pulled her over, she was found with $711 worth of cigarette cartons, PPPD officials said.

During an interview with police, Jenkins admitted to the act, adding that she had been selling the cigarettes to two stores in St. Petersburg for half the value, an arrested affidavit stated.

She was additionally charged with dealing in stolen property and scheme to defraud.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $170,000 bond, where she remained on Tuesday.