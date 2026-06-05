News to Know for June 5

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and we’ve finally made it to the weekend. Meteorologist Greg Dee has some more good news if you've been feeling gloomy with the cloudy weather this week. The sun is expected to make a grand return to the Tampa Bay area today, giving you the perfect excuse to get outside and take advantage of the low humidity before it's officially summer.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Hurricane prep: Know the risk of fires with EV's and lithium-ion batteries: Flood-soaked lithium-ion batteries can spark fires hours or even days after a hurricane passes, and fire officials and waste management experts say most people don't know the danger lingers long after the water recedes.



Flood-soaked lithium-ion batteries can spark fires hours or even days after a hurricane passes, and fire officials and waste management experts say most people don't know the danger lingers long after the water recedes. St. Pete City Council approves feasibility study that considers moving away from Duke Energy: The study will examine how residential energy bills would be affected and how difficult the transition would be.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., pauses for questions from reporters before votes on the immigration enforcement funding package, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 4, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The study will examine how residential energy bills would be affected and how difficult the transition would be. Senate passes $70B immigration enforcement bill without limits on Trump settlement fund: The Senate passed legislation to fund President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement agencies early Friday morning, after weeks of delays and fierce backlash to an unrelated $1.776 billion settlement fund that threatened to derail the bill.



The Senate passed legislation to fund President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement agencies early Friday morning, after weeks of delays and fierce backlash to an unrelated $1.776 billion settlement fund that threatened to derail the bill. Man shoots himself in groin in Venice Walmart: SCSO: Sarasota County deputies responded to Walmart in Venice on Thursday after a man shot himself in the groin area, authorities said.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Morning temps in the 70s with low humidity. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see sunny skies this afternoon as temps warm back up to the 90s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 5, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Friday, June 5