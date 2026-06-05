PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Pete City Council members approved a feasibility study to explore dropping Duke Energy.

The study will examine how residential energy bills would be affected and how difficult it would be to transition away from Duke Energy.

WATCH: St. Pete City Council approves feasibility study that considers moving away from Duke Energy

St. Pete City Council approves feasibility study that considers moving away from Duke Energy

This comes after many residents complained about having really high energy bills.

People filled St. Pete City Hall on Thursday, asking leaders to approve a study to look at switching to city-run utilities.

"We built this community, and we deserve better," said Jorge Vasquez, who spoke at the meeting.

Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton spoke with Andrew Hernandez, who said he’s tired of high energy bills.

"It's just month after month, which just makes every week in itself more difficult," said Hernandez.

Many residents voiced concerns that energy bills have become too expensivE, especially after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"I mean, it’s pretty frustrating, especially since they aren’t dealing with these added expenditures, we are," said Hernandez.

The study emphasizes public input throughout the process.

The study would be done by NewGen Strategies and Solutions LLC, which also completed a feasibility study for city-run utilities in Clearwater.

Some residents spoke against the feasibility study, saying Duke Energy's infrastructure is better suited for emergency situations.

"I am also concerned that if there is a major storm with major power outages, that the city will not have the infrastructure in place for repairs as the current energy provider," said one woman at the meeting.

City leaders have said that energy rates could increase for several years before coming down. If the switch is made, moving from Duke Energy's infrastructure to the city's infrastructure would be difficult and costly.

But Hernandez and others, like Jorge Vasquez, said it's worth it.

"It absolutely is worth it to pay more upfront so in the long term we are paying less," said Hernandez.

"In a position to truly make a difference in our lives and make it easier and work towards improving the state of our community and our neighborhoods," said Vasquez.

The study will cost roughly $590,000.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.