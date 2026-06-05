Man shoots himself in groin in Venice Walmart: SCSO

VENICE, FLA. — Sarasota County deputies responded to Walmart in Venice on Thursday after a man shot himself in the groin area, authorities said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reported shooting at the Venice Walmart, 4150 S. Tamiami Trail.

A 911 caller reported they heard a popping sound and observed a trail of blood near the bathroom area at the front of the store, SCSO officials said.

The store was evacuated and deputies cleared the store. No person of interest was located.

A short while later, an individual with a gunshot wound was located at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital campus in Venice.

Surveillance video showed a white male entering the store with a holstered gun in the waistband of his shorts. While attempting to adjust the gun in the holster, the gun discharged striking the individual in the leg and groin area.

The report did not state if the man faces any charges.