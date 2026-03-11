News to Know for March 11

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and we've quickly transitioned to summer-like conditions in Tampa Bay. Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will near record highs again today with plenty of sunshine. If you're headed out today, grab the sunglasses, stay hydrated and plan for a very Florida-like feel across the Bay area.

News to Know

St. Pete city leaders speak out against anti-DEI bill that could impact local events: Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton broke down Senate Bill 1134, which was passed through the Senate last week. It prohibits counties and cities from funding any events or activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Bam Adebayo scores 83 points, 2nd-best in NBA history, sets FT records in Heat win over Wizards: Adebayo had 31 points in the first quarter, 43 by halftime and 62 by the end of the third quarter. WFTS

Procedural hiccup delays vote on controversial Polk County data center proposal: Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills said speaker after speaker urged commissioners to slow down or reject the proposal.

Congress still searching for DHS compromise as government shutdown nears the month mark: Democrats and Republicans both expressed concerns Tuesday about the fact that the country is actively at war while the Department of Homeland Security is not fully funded.



Today's Weather Outlook

Mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see near-record high heat again this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

March 11, 2026 Wx AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Employees earning overtime or tips can claim new deductions through 2028, subject to income-based limits. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking if your tip or overtime income qualifies and filing accordingly before the deduction expires.

Susan Solves It: Temporary Tax Deduction

Bolts' bad luck continues at home

The Bolts finally returned to Benchmark International Arena last night after a four-game road trip.

Despite securing the buzzing energy from fans and securing the lead in the first period, the Bolts fell short again in a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Gage Goncalves put one in the next early in the first, but the Blue Jackets rallied back with three goals in the second.

JJ Moser closed the Bolts' deficit to one goal, but Columbus followed with a power play goal and an empty netter in the third.

The Bolts will look to turn their luck around when they host the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Coverage for Thursday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Wednesday, March 11

Test your knowledge on a variety of topics during weekly trivia night.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Grassroots Kava House Cost: Free

Sample and learn about different brews at Lager Legends.

When: 3 p.m. Where: BarrieHaus Beer Co. Cost: Free

Make your own sushi rolls in a hands-on maki class.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Armature Works Cost: $93.75



