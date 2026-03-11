Procedural hiccup delays vote on controversial Polk County data center proposal

FORT MEADE, Fla. — A decision on a proposed hyperscale data center in Fort Meade will have to wait.

After hours of public comment Tuesday night, city commissioners did not vote on the controversial project. Instead, they moved the proposal into a longer approval process that will likely push a final decision into late March or early April.

The change came after an attorney advised commissioners that the item, as originally written, could not legally be approved as a resolution because it had not been publicly noticed under the city’s code.

To correct that issue, commissioners instead introduced the proposal as an ordinance, which requires additional review and multiple readings before a final vote can take place.

The project would involve building a 1.2-gigawatt data center campus north of downtown along U.S. Highway 98. Developers describe the facility as a large “hyperscale” operation designed to support modern computing needs.

The size of the project has sparked strong opinions across the small Polk County community, particularly around water use and environmental impacts.

During Tuesday’s meeting, speaker after speaker urged commissioners to slow down or reject the proposal.

During the meeting, speaker after speaker stepped to the podium to voice concerns.

Raul Alfonso, a leading critic of the proposal, warned commissioners that data center projects worldwide have raised similar issues. He encouraged city leaders to slow down and visit an existing facility before making a decision.

Others raised concerns about how the development could change the character of the community. Tyler Hancock cautioned the city could shift quickly from a rural area to a more industrial environment if the project moves forward.

“I will be adversely affected by this massive data center,” he said.

Some said they are not necessarily opposed to development but want more information before the city commits to a project of this scale.

“I think we need a little more education on this,” said Verna Moyer.

Environmental advocates echoed those concerns.

Christina Reichert, an attorney with Earthjustice, told commissioners the city received only a few days’ notice before the meeting and argued the proposal still lacks key information.

“This is a completely new design for an AI data center,” Reichert said.

Despite the criticism, a few people voiced support for the project.

Barbara Arnold said she believes the development could benefit Fort Meade and bring opportunities to the community.

Developers behind the project say the concerns are misplaced.

Stonebridge, the company proposing the facility, says the data center would use a closed-loop cooling system and require roughly 50,000 gallons of water per day, significantly less than some traditional data centers.

Supporters also point to potential economic benefits, including construction jobs and long-term tax revenue.

After the procedural hiccup at Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Troy Bell said the proposal will go to the Fort Meade Planning and Zoning Board later this month, where members will review the final site plan and could make a recommendation.

The project would then return to the city commission within 10 days of that meeting for a final vote.

That final decision on the data center could come in late March or early April.

Until then, people on both sides of the debate say they plan to stay involved as the city weighs one of the largest development proposals in its history.



